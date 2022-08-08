Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has contributed Rs 7,880 crore to India’s GDP and supported more than 69,000 jobs in India in 2021, according to a report by Oxford Economics.

The report which was published on Monday assessed Reckitt’s contribution to the Indian economy based on GDP, employment generation, and government receipts in 2021.

“Reckitt has a GDP multiplier of 2.5, almost double that of the average chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing company in India. That means for every INR 1 million in GDP Reckitt generated in 2021, its expenditure on inputs and wages stimulated an additional INR 1.5 million in the local economy,” the report said.

Notably, India is one of Reckitt's key markets. More than 95 per cent of Reckitt’s local procurement is with suppliers in India.

“Our research demonstrates the significant contribution that a large and successful global company like Reckitt can make to the Indian economy; supporting employment opportunities, improving public health, and advancing social development across the country. “Reckitt has also invested in improving community access to the highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment among the local population,” says Adrian Cooper, CEO of Oxford Economics.

Moreover, the key social impact programs by the company in India include Dettol Banega Swasth India Campaign, Dettol School Hygiene Education Program, Reach Each Child Program, and Harpic World Toilet College Program.

Launched in 2014, the Dettol Banega Swasth India Campaign works towards improving people’s behaviors around health and hygiene and has reached 116 million people so far. Focusing on children’s hygiene behaviors like hand washing, the Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme has educated 20 million children regarding critical hygiene at home, school, within neighborhoods, personally, and during illness.

The Reach Each Child Programme has saved 6,500 children so far from death and illness from malnutrition. By training more than 15,800 workers, the Harpic World Toilet College Programme, provides India’s sanitation workers with greater economic prosperity, increased dignity, and a safer working environment.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Reckitt, said, “We’re extremely proud of our strong roots in India and the world-leading R&D and IT facilities we’ve established here. India is a great source of talent for our business and the local supply chain is key to our success. In line with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, 95% of Reckitt’s local procurement is with Indian suppliers.”

Apart from partnering with the Indian government, Reckitt partners with NGOs, industry associations, and other organizations.