Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBI To Launch Pilot Of Retail Digital Rupee On December 1

On November 1, the RBI had launched the first pilot in the digital rupee - wholesale segment

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 5:39 pm

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it will launch the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e?-R) on December 1, 2022, in which four banks including SBI and ICICI Bank will initially participate.

On November 1, the RBI had launched the first pilot in the digital rupee - wholesale segment.

Announcing the operationalisation of Central Bank Digital Currency – Retail (e?-R) Pilot, the RBI said the pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.

"The e?-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued," it said.

It would be distributed through banks and users will be able to transact with e?-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones/devices.

Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M).

The RBI further said the e?-R would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality.

"As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks," the central bank said.

Related stories

In Fresh Salvo, RBI Deputy Gov Says Digital Rupee Will Kill Private Cryptos

India’s Digital Rupee Will Be Like ‘Dematerialised Bank Notes’, Says SC Garg

Digital Rupee: The CBDC Frontier For Payment Systems

The pilot would initially cover four cities -- Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. PTI NKD CS  HVA

Tags

Business National RBI Digital Rupee
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live