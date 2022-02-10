Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Extends Term-Liquidity Facility To Emergency Health Services Till June 30, 2022

Banks were incentivised for quick delivery of credit under the scheme through the extension of priority-sector classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022.

RBI Extends Term-Liquidity Facility To Emergency Health Services Till June 30, 2022
Under the scheme, banks were expected to create a Covid-19 loan book.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 2:01 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to extend the term-liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore offered to emergency health services by three months till June 30, 2022.

Last year in May, RBI had announced an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore, at the repo rate with tenors of up to three years, to boost the provision of immediate liquidity for ramping up Covid-19-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country.

Banks were incentivised for quick delivery of credit under the scheme through the extension of priority-sector classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022.

"In view of the response to the scheme, it is now proposed to extend this window up to June 30, 2022, from March 31, 2022, as announced earlier," RBI said in the statement on Development and Regulatory Policies on Thursday.

Under the scheme, banks were expected to create a Covid-19 loan book.

By way of an additional incentive, such banks were eligible to park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the Covid-19 loan book with the RBI under the reverse repo window at a rate of 25 basis points (bps) lower than the repo rate, i.e., 40 bps higher than the reverse repo rate.

Up to February 4, 2022, banks have deployed their own funds to the tune of Rs 9,654 crore towards Covid-19-related emergency health services, RBI said. The central bank also extended the on-tap liquidity window for contact-intensive sectors up to June 30, 2022.

 On June 4, 2021, RBI had decided to open a separate liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore at the repo rate with tenors of up to three years available till March 31, 2022, for certain contact-intensive sectors.

 "In view of the response to the scheme, it is now proposed to extend this window up to June 30, 2022," RBI said.

Banks have deployed their own funds to the tune of Rs 5,041 crore (up to February 4, 2022) to the entities under contact-intensive sectors. 

Tags

Business National Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Cryptocurrencies Are Threat To Macroeconomic And Financial Stability, Says RBI Governor

Cryptocurrencies Are Threat To Macroeconomic And Financial Stability, Says RBI Governor

RBI Raises Cap On e-RUPI Vouchers To Rs 1 Lakh

RBI To Enhance VRR Cap By Rs 1 Lakh Crore From April 1 For Foreign Investors

Rs 1 Trillion Flowed Into Mutual Funds Through 140 New Launches in 2021: Morningstar report

RBI Projects CPI Inflation At 4.5% In FY23

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star