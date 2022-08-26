Friday, Aug 26, 2022
RBI Board Reviews Current Economic Situation, Impact Of Geopolitical Crises

The 597th meeting of the Board was held at the RBI's Regional Office in Jaipur. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 7:09 pm

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the current economic situation and global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises.

The 597th meeting of the Board was held at the RBI's Regional Office in Jaipur. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank, including the functioning of the local boards and activities of select central office departments, the central bank said in a statement.

Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Sanjay Malhotra, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, too attended the meeting. 

