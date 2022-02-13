Rahul Bajaj Had No Room For Sycophancy: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

When Minal Ji (Niraj Bajaj’s wife and Honorary Director of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation) informed me about Rahul bhai yesterday, I was too shocked and saddened. I was in regular touch with the family even till the last week. For quite some time, he was not keeping too well, particularly after the passing away of his wife Rupa Ji.

Our families had very close relations. For us as a family, he was like an elder brother. All my family members, including my wife and children and their spouses, looked up to him. They would even at times complain to him that I would not take care of my health and not eat properly. He would promptly call and pull me up. That is the kind of special bond we had. I am very saddened. He and his family members even attended the wedding of my daughter. They joined like our family members. Likewise, I have had relations with his whole family -- his brothers and their spouses and sons for many years. I along with my wife have also attended their family weddings.

When I went to receive the Nobel Prize, I was accompanied by my family members and a very few people, including him. Rahul bhai was very happy because of the “big achievement for the country”. I am reminded of an interesting incident. When a few Indians in Oslo came to know about us, they started doing 'bhangra' outside our hotel. It was severely cold. Suddenly I see a tall Rahul bhai also breaking into 'bhangra' with them. He danced with everyone in joy. Then some people recognized him and they were doubly happy. “We (Indians) who have emigrated may be flying in the world, but the first flight we took was on Hamara Bajaj two-wheeler,” chuckled one Indian there.

He would come to our ashram. When I went on Bharat Yatra (probably the world’s biggest social mobilization march through 15,000 kilometres in 22 states and Union Territories in 35 days), he joined us at a couple of locations.

Apart from our personal loss, his passing away is an irreplaceable loss for the entire nation. He had an amazing combination of two qualities: He was an industrialist with empathy for humanity.

He was a lodestar for swadeshi udyog (domestic industry), illuminating its development journey with his Gandhian values. He was an epitome of ethical business culture. There is no parallel to the power of truthfulness, honesty, courage and morality that he wielded. He would do what he felt was right. He would always speak up his mind. He would not compromise on anything. There was no room for sycophancy. There is no comparison to him. Neither in the industry, nor in other fields.

At the same time, he was like a coconut -- he seemed hard from outside but was very soft inside. Whosoever knew him realized this aspect of his. He was quite seized of the state of affairs as well as children of the country. Whenever he would get an opportunity, he would talk against child labour. He would attend our events. When we set up Kailsah Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, Rahul bhai was the chair. I was also a trustee of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation.

He has supported hundreds of charitable organizations working for rural development, women’s empowerment, child rights and the environment, particularly Gandhian organizations. They knew that he was always there for them.

Rahul bhai was a champion of good causes. Not only in India but abroad, too. He was a regular at the World Economic Forum (WEF), which was founded by his close friend Klaus Schwab. Both were Harvard alumni. Schwab told me once that the WEF had started as a small initiative, but it was “my Indian brother who has helped in turning into a global platform with his vision, conviction and energy”. I felt a lot of pride. After so many decades, if there is one Indian who is respected the most at Davos is Rahul bhai. Even during my visit to Harvard, I have seen the kind of high respect he enjoyed. I have not seen this kind of respect for anyone from the industry anywhere else.

Though Rahul bhai is no more, yet his voice of truthfulness, honesty and integrity would be always be remembered. I am sure his family would continue to carry forward the family legacy of upholding and promoting Gandhian values. Every generation is committed. The Gandhian values are too deep-rooted in the family. I would say to the family in a lighter vein, “Yeh Jamnalal Bajaj ji ne kya ghutti pilai hai aap logon ko! (What kind of nectar has Jamnalal Bajaj ji made you drink?)”

(As told to Rajiv Tikoo)