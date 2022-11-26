Protests At Adani's $900-Million Vizhinjam Port Block Restart Of Construction: Report

Adani Group’s attempt to restart work on a $900 million Vizhinjam mega port has hit a roadblock after protests from a fishing community

The construction at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport has been stalled for more than three months after protesters erected a large shelter blocking the entrance to the port.

The protesters allege the development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods, according to a Reuters report.

They want the government to order a halt to construction and independent studies on the impact of the port's development on the marine ecosystem.

Adani Group attempted to move heavy vehicles into the port on Saturday following a court directive this week that construction work must resume, but protesters blocked them from entering, the report said, citing Adani Group’s spokesperson. Around 25 trucks had tried to enter the port and were forced to turn back after two were hit by stones thrown by the protesters, the spokesperson added.

Adani Group said in a statement the project is in full compliance with all laws and that many studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology and other institutions in recent years have rejected allegations relating to the project's responsibility for shoreline erosion.

"In light of these findings by independent experts and institutions, we feel that the ongoing protests are motivated and against the interests of the state and the development of the port," it said.