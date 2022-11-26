Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Protests At Adani's $900-Million Vizhinjam Port Block Restart Of Construction: Report

The construction at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport has been stalled for more than three months after protesters erected a large shelter blocking the entrance to the port

The protesters allege the development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods
The protesters allege the development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 3:58 pm

Adani Group’s attempt to restart work on a $900 million Vizhinjam mega port has hit a roadblock after protests from a fishing community 

The construction at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport has been stalled for more than three months after protesters erected a large shelter blocking the entrance to the port. 

The protesters allege the development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods, according to a Reuters report.

They want the government to order a halt to construction and independent studies on the impact of the port's development on the marine ecosystem.

Adani Group attempted to move heavy vehicles into the port on Saturday following a court directive this week that construction work must resume, but protesters blocked them from entering, the report said, citing Adani Group’s spokesperson. Around 25 trucks had tried to enter the port and were forced to turn back after two were hit by stones thrown by the protesters, the spokesperson added.

Adani Group said in a statement the project is in full compliance with all laws and that many studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology and other institutions in recent years have rejected allegations relating to the project's responsibility for shoreline erosion.

"In light of these findings by independent experts and institutions, we feel that the ongoing protests are motivated and against the interests of the state and the development of the port," it said.

Related stories

How Gautam Adani Looks To Silence His Critics With $5 Billion Fundraise

Adani Open Offer: Nearly 28 Lakh NDTV Shares Tendered By Day 3

Reliance And Adani Set To Compete At Lanco Amarkantak Power Auction: Report

Tags

Business National Gautam Adani Adani Ports
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?