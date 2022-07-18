Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Pratt & Whitney To Set Up India Engineering Centre In Bengaluru

IEC will be co-located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with the existing Pratt & Whitney India Capability Centre (ICC) and will work closely with centres in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland, the statement said

Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney prattwhitney.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 12:50 pm

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney on Monday said it will set up a new facility in Bengaluru, which will focus on providing contract engineering services.

The India Engineering centre (IEC) in Bengaluru is slated to commence operation in January next year, Pratt & Whitney (P&W) said in a statement.

IEC will be co-located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with the existing Pratt & Whitney India Capability Centre (ICC) and will work closely with centres in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland, the statement said.

The IEC, which is expected to employ 500 engineers and professionals when fully staffed, has begun recruiting its first tranche of engineers and professionals, P&W said.

Related stories

Three Individuals Face Flying Ban In Connection With Protests Against Kerala CM Onboard IndiGo Plane

The company further said that DJ Dalal and Rema Ravindran have been named as Pratt and Whitney's North American project director and general manager of the IEC, respectively.

Established this year as part of United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd (UTCIPL), the ICC at Yelahanka is a global supply chain support and operations centre, employing around 200 workforce, as per the company.

"Pratt & Whitney's growth in the country represents our strong ties and deep respect for the skills India offers, skills needed for the future of aviation," said Ashmita Sethi, managing director of UTCIPL.

The company said it has made significant investments in India, which include investment in the company's India Customer Training centre in Hyderabad; the R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; as well as the ICC.
 

Tags

Business Pratt & Whitney Pratt & Whitney Engines Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Centre Pratt & Whitney India Capability Centre Aircraft Engine Maker Pratt & Whitney Pratt & Whitney India Manufacturing Hub
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150