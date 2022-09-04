PM Modi, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Industry Leaders Express Shock At Cyrus Mistry's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at untimely death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry in a road accident and said, he was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari also expressed shock at the death of former Tata Sons chairman and said the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also mourned Mistry's death, describing him as someone destined for greatness and a man of substance.

In a tweet, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Goyal said, "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered."

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

Similarly, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.



Sincerest condolences to his family members.



May he Rest In Peace.



Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Mahindra in a tweet said it was "hard to digest" the news of Mistry's death.

"I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lOu37Vs8U1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2022

Goenka also expressed shock at the demise of Mistry and wrote in a tweet, "So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group."

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022

According to reports, the accident took place at Charoti in Palghar district. Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident.

Reports say Mistry's car hit the divider on the road as the industrialist succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place in Palghar when he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.



