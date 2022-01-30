Piramal Group Integrates Over 3,000 Employees Of DHFL

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) acquired debt-ridden DHFL has integrated over 3,000 employees and plans to increase the headcount for business growth.



Under 'Project Sangam', a programme focused on cultural and business integration, senior professionals from DHFL will move to new corporate premises in Mumbai next week.



The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, continues to hire extensively for retail operations pan-India and has rolled out 2,000 offers already in the last three months in the merged entity.



"This hiring momentum is likely to continue in the fourth quarter of current fiscal and 2022-23, thereby taking the overall employee strength to over 5,000. Further, the combined experience of the senior leadership in driving significant business growth, exhaustive knowledge of the industry, and professional expertise will be instrumental for strengthening and growing PCHFL," the company said in a statement.



Vikram Bector, Group chief human resources officer, Piramal Enterprises Ltd said this entity will drive our growth plans for the market, particularly to service the credit needs of Bharat...We extensively leveraged technology to ramp up hiring across India and we continue to focus on a 'phygital' expansion model for business origination through various touch-points."



PCHFL has over 1 million customers across 24 states with a network of 301 branches. Going forward, the company plans to add 100 branches by the end of 2022 and will continue to add a workforce to meet this requirement.



The significant hiring across business verticals is in line with the vision to extend credit to the underserved and unserved customers, he said.