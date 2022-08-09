OYO Acquires Denmark-Based Holiday Home Operator Bornholmske Feriehuse

Travel and hospitality technology platform OYO on Tuesday said it has acquired Denmark-based holiday home operator Bornholmske Feriehuse for an undisclosed sum.

Based out of Bornholm island in Denmark, Bornholmske Feriehuse has 737 holiday homes spread over 30 holiday parks on its platform and expects to clock more than 2.5 lakh guest nights in 2022, OYO said in a statement.

The transaction has been carried out by the company's subsidiary DanCenter through the 'Invest in Denmark' initiative by the Danish government that provides customised one-stop service to foreign firms looking to set up or expand a business in the country, it added.

"Bornholm exhibits great potential for tourism in the coming years," OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

Founded in 2002 by Rasmus Lund and Jacob Lund, Bornholmske Feriehuse is a full stack operator providing end-to-end solutions to homeowners.

Rasmus Lund will continue as director of Bornholmske Feriehuse and will grow operations further, the statement said.

He said the collaboration with OYO through DanCenter A/s therefore gives the opportunity to keep up with demand, just as homeowners also benefit from the many online portals that DanCenter collaborates with.

Going forward, holiday homes from Bornholmske Feriehuse will become available for booking through more than 130 online portals with which DanCenter works closely, OYO said.

In Europe, OYO has footprints in countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Croatia. In May this year, the home-grown firm had acquired Croatia-based Direct Booker, which has over 3,200 homes and serviced 20 lakh customers.

Its brands in Europe include Belvilla (Belvilla by OYO), DanCenter, Traum Ferienwohnungen.

"The acquisition in Bornholm will strengthen OYO's presence in Europe broadly and Denmark specifically," the statement said.