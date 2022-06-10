Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Over 75% US Retailers Ready To Accept Stablecoin Payment, Says Report; Solana Up 4%

Over 75 per cent of US retailers expressed their wish to accept stable coins in a Deloitte survey. The global crypto market was trading with slight losses on Friday.

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 9:29 am

In a research survey report published by Deloitte, it was noted that over 75 per cent of US retailers want to switch over to accept crypto blockchain-based stablecoins rather than accept US Dollar and cards. Heightened consumer interest in the same has been the primary factor behind this surprising view of US retailers, noted the report.

In other news, NFTICALLY launched the world’s first e-commerce metaverse platform called ‘COMEARTH’. This platform will facilitate interested companies and consumers to buy virtual metaverse land, open storefront in metaverse, buy and build experience centres and other metaverse related goods and services. NFTICALLY is backed by a clutch of investors including Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder, Polygon (MATIC), Surojit Chatterjee, CPO, Coinbase and others, reported News.bitcoin.

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 0.25 per cent to $1.23 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 8.73 per cent to $60.97 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $29,994.62, lower by 0.63 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.46 per cent to $1,784.18.


Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.13 per cent at $0.6267,  Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 2.61 per cent at $0.4001, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 3.61 per cent at $40.26, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.18 per cent at $9.20, and Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 0.55 per cent at $289.36.

Today’s top gainer was Burn To Earn (BTE), which was up 674.2 per cent at $0.0000004199. The top loser was Saitama (SAITAMA), which was down by 96.77 per cent at $0.0000000001728. 
 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.41 per cent at $0.07922. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02781. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was, however, up by 0.08 per cent at $0.00001057.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 1.68 per cent to trade at $0.0000004184, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 2.78 per cent at $0.000007913, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 0.33 per cent at $0.005897. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 0.28 per cent at $7,435.98, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a massive gain of 23.6 per cent at $0.00008063. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.18 per cent at $24.51, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 1.44 per cent at $5.18, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 0.13 per cent at $96.38.

