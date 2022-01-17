Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NTPC Plans To Raise Up To $750 Million Via ECB For Power Projects

The proceeds of the loan shall be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition programmes including renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, refinancing of existing ECBs/rupee loans availed domestically for Capex etc.

NTPC Plans To Raise Up To $750 Million Via ECB For Power Projects
NTPC to raise ECB in the form of term loan amounting to $500 million. - Outlook

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 4:52 pm

State-owned NTPC has invited a request for proposal (RFP) for raising up to $750 million (around Rs 5,570 crore) via ECB to fund its power projects, including renewable energy.

 "NTPC Ltd is looking to raise external commercial borrowing (ECB) in the form of term loan amounting to $500 million-plus greenshoe option of $250 million... accordingly it is requested to quote unconditional and firm rate for raising ECB," the RFP document floated by NTPC on Monday stated.

According to the document, the proceeds of the loan shall be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition programmes including renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, refinancing of existing ECBs/rupee loans availed domestically for Capex etc.

 The last date for submitting bids is January 31, 2022 (by 1500 hrs). The bids will be opened on January 31, 2022 (1515 hrs). 

Tags

Business National NTPC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 5 pc

Strides Pharma's Singapore arm gets USFDA nod for generic version of oseltamivir phosphate

Metro AG Bullish On India Business, Says To Continue Expanding In India

Amazon's UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles