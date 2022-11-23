Now You Can Submit Jeevan Praman Patra From Your Home Through Doorstep Banking

Central and state government pensioners can now submit their annual Jeevan Praman (proof of life certificate) by availing of the doorstep banking services offered by PSB Alliance, a coalition of 12 public sector banks, and the postal department at a nominal cost.

To register for the postal department’s doorstep services, the pensioner needs to download an application called ‘Post Info’ from the Google play store for Android users.

PSB Alliance offers doorstep services in 100 major Indian cities.

The alliance includes the Bank of Baroda (BoB), Central Bank, Punjab and Sind bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to doorstep banking services

The pensioner will need to keep a few documents handy before the bank agent visits their home. Documents include pension ID, pension payment order, bank account details, like account number and IFSC code, and mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar number.

Step 1: Download the doorstep banking app. It is available for Android users only.

Step 2: Choose your bank from the list of banks available on the app.

Step 3: After that, key in the pension account number details and validate.

Step 4: After the validation process, you will be asked to pay a fee for the service. The charges vary from bank to bank. Make the payment and proceed.

Most banks charge about Rs 60 to Rs 75 for a non-financial transaction. But if you want to deposit cash or do any other financial transaction, different fees may apply.

Step 5: After making the payment, you will receive an SMS containing information about the agent visiting you to collect your Jeevan Praman Patra.

A step-by-step guide to postal department’s doorstep services

First, you must find the nearest post office to your home. It may help if you use the area pincode for the search. Then, call the post office. You can also request a doorstep service through a postman or Grameen Dak Sevak.



Also, you can download the ‘Post Info’ app, available for Android and iOS applications, to register for the service. The postal department will charge about Rs 70 for the service.



Private banks, such as Federal bank, also offer similar services for pensioners.

