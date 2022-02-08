Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
NMDC Net Profit Dips Marginally To Rs 2,048 Crore In December Quarter

The company's income during the quarter increased to  Rs 6,026.68 crore, over Rs 4,460.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 8:25 pm

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday reported a marginal 2.8 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 2,048.40 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of higher expenses.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,108.05 crore for the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

However, the company's income during the quarter increased to  Rs 6,026.68 crore, over Rs 4,460.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses during the third quarter rose to Rs 3,332.44 crore from Rs 1,650.56 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The board approved a "second interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5.73 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22."

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm under the Ministry of Steel is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum. 

