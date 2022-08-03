Nissan India Sales Rise 2% To 8,337 Units In July

Nissan India has reported the sale of 8,337 units for the month of July 2022, up 2 per cent compared to 8,156 units in July 2021.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker sold 3,667 cars in July 2022 in the domestic market, registering a 13 per cent YOY decline in sales. Last year, NIssan India sales stood at 4,259 units.

Meanwhile, Nissan India exported 4,670 units in July 2022 as against 3,897 units in the same month last year.

Nissan India had recorded wholesales of 8,012 vehicles in June 2022 with 3,515 units in the domestic market and 4,497 units in exports.

The automaker had attributed the positive sales performance to the Nissan Magnite compact SUV, which delivered a total of 50,000 units in India since its launch in December 2020, claimed the automaker.

“Nissan India continues to build on the positive momentum of the Nissan Magnite, which was the one millionth car to be exported. The customer demand continues to grow with the launch of the RED Edition of Nissan Magnite. We are optimistic of the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in the supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the Festivals," Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.

According to a PTI report, Nissan India announced it has exported one million units from its manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu.