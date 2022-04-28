NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant, which was issued 60 years ago, was sold for $130,000, bitcoin rises by 1.52 per cent.

The non-fungible token (NFT) of Nelson Mandela’s 60-year-old arrest warrant was auctioned for a stunning $130,000. The proceeds will benefit a heritage property that served as a base of operations for certain anti-apartheid activists.

Elsewhere, FiEx has announced the release of a new NFT marketplace with AR integration as well as a new generation digital asset exchange. The Singapore-based firm intends to leverage AR technology to enable users to find, mint, acquire, exhibit, and bring their NFTs to the real world.

FiEx intends to provide a safe and stable platform for carrying out virtual currency transactions. The platform is set to go online in mid-June. “We are excited to co-build an open-source, culture-driven web3.0 ecosystem,” says Tushar Gandotra, co-founder of FiEx.

The Indian government had recently announced that any transfer of virtual assets will be taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. FiEx has said that FiEx Studioz and FiEx Labs are here to assist artists and companies in understanding how to use this new economic disruptor technology.

In another development, Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has issued a notice warning the public about engaging in illegal activities, especially relating to crypto assets. Regulators have specifically named cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and online gambling. NTA has emphasised that websites, apps, and networks related to crypto activities are prohibited.

To, this effect, NTA has blacklisted all websites, apps, and online networks related to crypto activities. In March, the NTA had ordered Internet service providers to shut down all crypto trading websites and apps. The regulator had said that the trading of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, has increased economic crime in the country.

Nepal’s central bank has banned all Nepalese nationals and non-nationals living in the country from buying and investing in cryptocurrencies. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has also arrested and taken action against some people carrying out crypto business.



Crypto prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.52 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $39,692.54 at 4:45 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.47 per cent, up 0.15 percent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,934.41, up by 1.66 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) also rose by 3.28 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $403.62. Solana (SOL) was up by 0.85 per cent to $100.09, while Cardano (ADA) was also up by 1.44 per cent to $0.8494.



Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 1.28 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1405 at 4:45 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.99 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002332. Samoyedcoin was down by 0.42 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01595, while Dogelon Mars was down by 0.29 per cent, and was trading at $0.000001018.



Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.81 trillion, an increase of 0.75 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $83.75 billion, a decrease of 16.71 per cent.

Tom Coin (TMC) was the biggest gainer, gaining 3,139.68 per cent. It was trading at $0.000000001269 at 4:45 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, head football (HEAD) witnessed the maximum loss, and fell by 98.79 per cent. It was trading at $0.00005669.