Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

NDTV Shares Continue To Rally For 5th Day; Hit Upper Circuit Limit

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited as the Adani Group neared takeover of the television channel

NDTV promoter and journalist Prannoy Roy
NDTV promoter and journalist Prannoy Roy File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 3:14 pm

Shares of NDTV continued to rally for the fifth day running on Wednesday, further climbing 5 per cent to hit its highest permissible trading limit for the day.

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited as the Adani Group neared takeover of the television channel.

The stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 447.70 - its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE in morning trade.

At the NSE, it jumped 5 per cent to 446.30, its highest permissible trading limit for the day. In five days, the stock has rallied 24.74 per cent.

RRPR, which has been acquired by the Adani Group, held 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel.

The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters and have not resigned from the board of the news channel.

In a stock exchange filing late on Tuesday, New Delhi Television Ltd said the two have resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) with immediate effect.

Prannoy Roy is the Chairperson of NDTV and Radhika Roy is an Executive Director.

Related stories

With Adani's Takeover Of NDTV Imminent, Prannoy And Radhika Roy Resign As Directors 

Adani Open Offer: Nearly 28 Lakh NDTV Shares Tendered By Day 3

Adani Group's Rs 493 Crore Open Offer For NDTV To Begin From Tuesday

The board of RRPR Holding has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as Directors on its board with immediate effect, NDTV said. 

Tags

Business National NDTV Prannoy Roy And Radhika Roy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected