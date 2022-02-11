Friday, Feb 11, 2022
N Chandrasekaran Reappointed As Tata Sons Chairman For Five Years

Chandrasekaran chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 3:20 pm

N Chandrasekaran was on Friday reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons for a second five-year term.

Tata Sons in a statement said the reappointment was ratified by the board.

"At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran," it said in a statement.

Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran, it added.

He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period, according to Tata Sons.

The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the re-appointment of Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years, Tata Sons stated.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said. 

Chandrasekaran chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – of which he was Chief Executive from 2009-17.

His appointment as Chairman followed a 30-year business career at TCS, which he joined from university. Chandra rose through the ranks at TCS to become CEO and Managing Director of the leading global IT solution and consulting firm. Under his leadership, TCS generated total revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16 and consolidated its position as the largest private sector employer in India and the country’s most valuable company.

Tags

Business Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran
