Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And Where To Watch It Live

It will be the third consecutive year that Reliance will be holding its AGM virtually. The event will be live streamed across various platforms

File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 11:46 am

Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting on August 29 at 02:00 PM and Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani will deliver his annual address to shareholders. 

It will be the third consecutive year that Reliance will be holding its AGM virtually. The event will be live streamed across various platforms. 

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in metaverse as well as on five social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast. 

The Reliance AGM will be available for live viewing starting 1400 hrs on Monday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. 

Related stories

Mukesh Ambani-Backed Reliance Industries Trades Flat Ahead Of Its 45th Annual General Meeting

Reliance Industries 45th AGM: What To Expect From Mukesh Amabni's Speech At 2:00 PM Today

Here’s how you can watch live Reliance’s AGM  

Jio LINK: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting 

When you log on to this website, select others and enter your name. You will need to enter your name and organisation. A captcha code will be available for you to enter the Reliance AGM 2022. 

Here are the other sources where you can watch Reliance AGM live. 

Reliance Industries Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited 

Jio Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio 

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM. The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc. 

Apart from these options, viewers can also watch Ambani’s live speech on various business and non-business news channels. 

Tags

Business National Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Shares Reliance Industries Stock Price News Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries AGM
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG