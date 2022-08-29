Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And Where To Watch It Live

Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting on August 29 at 02:00 PM and Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani will deliver his annual address to shareholders.

It will be the third consecutive year that Reliance will be holding its AGM virtually. The event will be live streamed across various platforms.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in metaverse as well as on five social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

The Reliance AGM will be available for live viewing starting 1400 hrs on Monday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s how you can watch live Reliance’s AGM

Jio LINK: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

When you log on to this website, select others and enter your name. You will need to enter your name and organisation. A captcha code will be available for you to enter the Reliance AGM 2022.

Here are the other sources where you can watch Reliance AGM live.

Reliance Industries Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Jio Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM. The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

Apart from these options, viewers can also watch Ambani’s live speech on various business and non-business news channels.