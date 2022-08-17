Millions Witnessed First Ever Independence Day Celebrations in Metaverse

Piro Space, one of India’s top Web 3.0 technology companies which provides Plug and Play Middleware for metaverse solutions celebrated the first ever Independence Day by hoisting the Indian National flag in the metaverse. This virtual event was graced by renowned Bollywood stars, and many other top bureaucrats, politicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, and students. This metaverse experience based on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav garnered over one million views on Independence Day.

India is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of our country's independence. On this special occasion, Piro Space has come up with this innovative idea of celebrating this Independence Day on 'Metaverse' and dedicated it to the glorious history of its people, culture, innovations, and achievements.

Adil Hussain, a renowned actor, who was also the chief guest said, ‘’I was really excited that I was one among the first-ever personalities to hoist the Indian National Flag in the Metaverse. As a constant supporter of technology and science, it was an honor for me to be in this kind of event which showcases how our country is rapidly turning into a tech superpower with the help of entrepreneurs and technologies like this.’’

Speaking on this unique initiative, Kapil Jain, Co-founder of Piro Space said that the future metaverse would be something very similar to our real world in many aspects and even replace some real-world activities. India is going to play a pivotal role in emerging technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Reality, and Virtual Reality. The metaverse is positioned as the future universe to bet on. This initiative is also a tribute to those 750 school kids who built “The Azaadi satellite” which missed its orbit recently. If not in the universe this time, we have hoisted the Tiranga in the metaverse, he added.

Raghu Raaj Shekhar, Co-founder said, “At Piro Space, innovation is a core value that we look to keep at the forefront of everything we do and the metaverse is a promising digital world. It is a disruptive technology that will radically change business operations across organizations. Today, with the flag hoisting on Metaverse we are presenting how much technology can help our country thrive in the best possible ways."

Technology has advanced faster than most realize, and it’s going to play a big role in the metaverse. Components of the metaverse are continuously evolving. Entrepreneurs, Tech providers, builders, projects, companies, policymakers, academia, and members of civil society are coming together to envisage a more inclusive, transparent, efficient, and effective future.

