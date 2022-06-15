Microfinance Gross Loan Portfolio Grows 10% As Of March 2022: MFIN

Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
PTI/File Photo

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:03 pm

The microfinance industry's Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) grew by 10.04 per cent to Rs 2,85,441 crore as of March 2022, according to a report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

The industry's GLP stood at Rs 2,59,377 crore in March 2021.

MFIN is an industry association of 58 NBFC-MFIs and 39 associates, including banks, Small Finance Banks (SFBs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). On Wednesday, it released the Micrometer report for January to March 2022 i.e., Q4 FY2021-22 quarter.

The report said 12 banks hold the largest share of portfolio in micro-credit with total loan outstanding of Rs 1,14,051 crore, which is 40 per cent of total micro-credit universe.

NBFC-MFIs are the second largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 1,00,407 crore, accounting for 35.2 per cent of total industry portfolio.

SFBs have a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 48,314 crore with total share of 16.9 per cent. NBFCs account for another 6.9 per cent and other MFIs account for 1 per cent, the report said.

The microfinance active loan accounts increased by 4.4 per cent during the past 12 months to 11.3 crore as on March 31, 2022, it said.

GLP of NBFC-MFIs stood at Rs 96,561 crore as on March 2022, a 19.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise as compared to Rs 80,906 crore a year ago.

The GLP includes an owned portfolio of Rs 82,458 crore and a managed portfolio of Rs 14,104 crore, it added.

NBFC-MFIs received a total of Rs 47,931 crore in debt funding during FY21-22, which is an 18.1 per cent increase from the preceding financial year.

Total equity of the NBFC-MFIs grew by 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 21,419 crore as on March 31, 2022, it said. 

