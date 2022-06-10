Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Mercedes Delivers First-Ever Unit Of AMG GT Black Series In India

The price of the super exclusive models starts from Rs 5.5 crore (ex-showroom) and can go up depending on individual configurations. 

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 3:16 pm

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday said it has delivered the first-ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India. 

The AMG GT Black Series, the most powerful AMG ever, comes with a 4-liter V8 engine that develops 537 kW (730 hp), enabling the two-door vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds with a top speed of 325 km/h.

The model highlights Mercedes-Benz's rich tradition in motorsports, as well as its expertise in consistent technology transfer from motorsport to series production cars. 

The company said it has delivered the first AMG GT Black Series super sports car in India to supercar enthusiast Boopesh Reddy. 

"There was an overwhelming response from the AMG customers for the AMG GT Black Series supercar since its global debut, and we will deliver two units of this exclusive masterpiece in India based on our allocations. The second unit of the Black Series will be delivered to our customer next month," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement. 

The delivery of AMG GT Black Series strongly emphasizes the commitment towards introducing the most desirable and exclusive products from the company's global portfolio for performance purists in India, he noted. 

