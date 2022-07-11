Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz Reports Highest Ever Q2 Sales Of 7,573 Units In India

The highest ever Q2 sales were achieved on the back of new product launches, sustained demand for existing products and services, and a unique omnichannel customer journey created through the Retail of the Future initiative, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement

The company had sold 4,857 units in the April-June period of 2021 
The company had sold 4,857 units in the April-June period of 2021 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 3:55 pm

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday reported its highest ever second-quarter sales at 7,573 units, registering a 56 per cent jump over the year-ago period. 

The company had sold 4,857 units in the April-June period of 2021. 

The highest ever Q2 sales were achieved on the back of new product launches, sustained demand for existing products and services, and a unique omnichannel customer journey created through the Retail of the Future initiative, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. 

"This sales record becomes even more significant against the backdrop of continued supply-side challenges, triggered by global developments and also local market challenges," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk stated. 

Related stories

Supply Chain Constraints To Continue Affecting Auto Sector This Year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

The company expects the semiconductor shortage to continue in the coming months, he added. 

"It remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period. We have a solid order bank of more than 6,000 cars, which makes our market outlook very positive," Schwenk said. 

The third quarter will be highly exciting as the company lines up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from the global portfolio, for Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark, he noted.

Tags

Business Automobile Mercedes India Q2 Profits Mercedes-Benz Auto Sector Cars
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0