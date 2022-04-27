Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Mercedes-Benz Begins Production Of 5th Generation C-Class Sedan In India

The C-Class model was first launched in India in 2001 and at present more than 37,000 such cars are on the roads, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 8:19 pm

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has commenced the production of the 5th generation C-Class luxury sedan, at its Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, ahead of its launch in the country next month.

Fondly called 'Baby S', the luxury sedan which is scheduled to be launched in the domestic market on May 10, will be available in three variants –- C200, C200d, and top-end C300d, the company said.

Riding high on a 43 per cent volume growth in 2021 in the wake of a recovery in demand after a bad year in 2020, the top luxury car brand in the country is aiming for double-digit growth in its car sales this year.

It plans to roll out 10 new products in 2022 and as a part of its push toward electrification also plans to locally assemble its all-electric sedan EQS.

Mercedes-Benz India will roll out the locally assembled electric EQS sedan in the fourth quarter of 2022. It already has its all-electric SUV EQC in the domestic market, which was launched as a fully imported unit in October 2020.

Earlier this month, the carmaker reported a 26 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 4,022 units in the first quarter of this year with the E-class Long Wheel Base and GLC SUV driving this growth. 

