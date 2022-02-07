Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Meesho Adopts Permanent 'Work From Anywhere' Policy

The company will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will look to set up remote offices across the country based on talent demand and density.

Meesho Adopts Permanent 'Work From Anywhere' Policy
Meesho is an e-commerce firm which is backed by SoftBank and Facebook.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 7:59 pm

Meesho, an e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank and Facebook, on Monday said it will permanently allow its employees to work from home, office or any location of their choice.

The company will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will look to set up remote offices across the country based on talent demand and density.

"We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Meesho has over 1,700 employees currently and the new policy will be applicable to all employees, it said.

The company will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools, providing opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in person, according to the statement. "The company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.

"To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day-care facilities for employees with children below six years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho's head office in Bengaluru," the statement said. 

Tags

Business Meesho Work From Home (WFH)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

Domestic Flights Fare Caps Relaxation Will Depend On Covid-19 Situation, Demand, Says Government

Tata Steel Shares Settle With Nearly 1% Gain After Q3 Results

Around 6.17 Crore ITRs, 19 Lakh Audit Reports Filed On New IT Portal, Says CBDT

GSK Pharmaceuticals December Quarter Profit Slumps 3.9% To Rs 150.3 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets