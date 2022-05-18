Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Median CEO Compensation Reaches Rs 7.05 Crore, Survey Shows

The Aon's 11th annual Executive Rewards Survey in India, which analysed data across 475 companies from more than 20 industries, further noted that the median CEO compensation has reached Rs 7.05 crore.

Median CEO Compensation Reaches Rs 7.05 Crore, Survey Shows

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 2:48 pm

Salaries of senior executives in India are likely to increase by 8.9 per cent in 2022, highest in five years, amid a recovery in business sentiments post pandemic, according to leading global professional services firm Aon plc.

The Aon's 11th annual Executive Rewards Survey in India, which analysed data across 475 companies from more than 20 industries, further noted that the median CEO compensation has reached Rs 7.05 crore.

With fundamentals of the economy remaining strong and business sentiments positive, there were strong tailwinds which resulted in top executives' salary increase to be projected at 8.9 per cent from 7.9 per cent in 2021, it said.

Related stories

5G Set To Spawn Massive Job Opportunities: Telecom Secretary

Moreover, the pay mix for chief executive officer (CEO) and key CXO roles continue to move towards higher pay at risk, as per the survey.

CXO roles refer to common c-suite executives including CEO, chief financial officer (CFO), chief operating officer (COO), and chief information officer (CIO).

Pay at Risk - which is the sum of variable pay and long-term incentives (LTI) to total compensation - for CEOs stands near 60 per cent, while C-level executives including COO, CFO, sales head and chief human resources officer follow closely behind at 50 per cent, as per the survey.

"Over the last few decades, a large percentage of India Inc has turned to outside talent instead of building from within. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, talent is in short supply and the cost of attracting, retaining and engaging leadership talent that grows business is rising rapidly," said Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO, India for Human Capital Solutions at Aon.

Sethi further said that "not only is the average executive compensation increase highest in five years, but variable pay and equity grants have also risen as companies cannot risk losing key talent at senior levels as this has implications on delivering business performance."

The survey said that the annual LTI for CEOs on an average is 125 per cent of fixed pay. Most companies use a mix of performance and retention-based grants, with at least 50 per cent of the grant amount linked to performance measures such as shareholder return, profit, revenue and cash flows.

Tags

Business Senior Executives Salary CEO Salaries Chief Financial Officer Pay Package Chief Operating Officer Average Salary Chief Information Officer Variable Salary Aon Survey Executive Rewards Survey C-suite Executives
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats