Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

McDonald’s Rival Ready To Accept Dogecoin On Musk’s Advice 

Elon Musk's tweet caused a sensation in the crypto world; Dogecoin price surged as McDonald's rival MrBeast Burger agreed to accept Dogecoin.

McDonald’s Rival Ready To Accept Dogecoin On Musk’s Advice 
dogecoin -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 7:28 pm

On January 25, 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin, " to which, McDonald’s jokingly responded and said Tesla would have to first accept “grimacecoin”; a tweet that led to several fake grimacecoins seeing price explosions. 

 

After Musk's comment, McDonald’s rivals have said it will work on accepting DOGE if Musk does something for it. 

MrBeast Burger, an American delivery-only fast-food chain founded by internet personality Jimmy Donaldson (AKA MrBeast) tweeted," @elonmusk if you retweet this we will work on accepting Dogecoin."  

Another McDonald’s rival, Burger King, also pocketed some attention by responding to Musk saying “only a king knows what da coin do,” which to some suggested the fast-food chain is also thinking accepting DOGE payments.  

Notably, Elon Musk tweet pumped over 9 per cent in price by the previous day of Dogecoin on December 25. Moreover, McDonald's response to Elon Musk's push for the fast-food chain to accept dogecoin generated a new cryptocurrency called grimacecoin to rise more than 285,000 per cent, according to various media reports.  

As per CoinDesk, one newly minted grimacecoin increased as much as 285,641 per cent in the next few hours following the tweet. About 10 other versions of grimacecoin began trading on the Binance Smart Chain network alone, CoinDesk noted. Also, a spokesperson from McDonald’s told Fortune that McDonald’s is not affiliated with any grimacecoin currency. 

Related stories

30% Rise In Money Laundering Activity In Crypto In 2021, Finds Study

Meta Shelves Plan for Blockchain-Based Stable Coin Diem; Major Cryptos Trading In The Green

Elon Musk Tweet Fires Up Dogecoin Again; Russia May Not Ban Cryptocurrencies Fully

Earlier, on January 14, Musk tweeted that they have started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) for merchandise payments.  

Musk has been very vocal about the uses of the DOGE blockchain and has tweeted about the same several times in the past. He has even said that he will work closely with the developers of DOGE and help them. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular "Doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013, according to coinmarketcap.com. 

Coinmarketcap data showed that DOGE is currently trading with fall of 1.67 per cent at $0.1394. Its trading volume falls by 36.2 per cent at $609,131,746. 

Tags

Business Crypto MrBeast Burger Dogecoin McDonalds
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

United Breweries Q3 Profit Down 28% To Rs 91 Cr

Piramal Group Plans To Move Supreme Court Challenging NCLAT Order On DHFL

Selling S-400 Missile System To India Shines A Spotlight On Russia's 'Destabilising Role', Says US

Bank credit grows 8.01 pc; deposits 9.28 pc

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway