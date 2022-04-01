Maruti, Hyundai Witness Dip In Wholesales In March; Tata Motors, Kia Post Highest-Ever Sales

The country's leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a decline in dispatches to dealers in March as shortage of electronic components impacted production.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Skoda and Kia India posted their highest ever monthly wholesales last month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its dispatches in March were the highest in the last five years while Mahindra & Mahindra also reported a robust increase in its passenger vehicle dispatches in March.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic dispatches in March declined 7 per cent to 1,43,899 units from 1,55,417 units in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sales of 16,52,653 units, a growth of 13 per cent over 2020-21.

"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well," MSI noted.

Last month, sales of mini cars, including Alto and S-Presso, fell to 15,491 units against 24,653 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased marginally to 82,314 units against 82,201 cars in March 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,001 units from 26,174 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Rival Hyundai Motor India said its total sales declined by 14 per cent to 55,287 units in March, compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in March were the highest ever in a month.

The company reported wholesales of 42,293 units last month, up 43 per cent, from 29,654 units in March 2021.

"We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

