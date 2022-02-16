Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Mankind Pharma To Acquire Two Brands From Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to acquire two brands -- Combihale and Daffy.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 1:17 pm

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to acquire two brands -- Combihale and Daffy. While Combihale is used for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Daffy is a soap-free moisturising bar for infants.

Mankind Pharma said the market for Combihale is valued at Rs 900 crore growing at 14 per cent. The acquisition of the product is expected to strengthen the company's presence in the inhalation respiratory market segment, Mankind Pharma said in a statement. The total market for Daffy is valued at Rs 1,000 crore growing at 18 per cent, he added.


"We believe these brands have adequate potential to grow in the Indian market and the best part of the acquisition is that both these brands perfectly fit in our portfolio, and provides us an opportunity to grow and build the respiratory and dermatology business further," Mankind Pharma President Atish Majumdar noted. As per the terms of the definitive agreement executed between the companies, Mankind Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of both the products in India. The entire integration and transition of the brands is expected to be completed by March 2022

Business Indian Pharma Companies
