Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump 59% In June

The company had sold a total of 16,913 passenger vehicles in June 2021, M&M said in a statement

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:22 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Friday said its passenger vehicle sales jumped 59 per cent to 26,880 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 16,913 passenger vehicles in June 2021, M&M said in a statement.

Mahindra's passenger vehicle segment comprises utility vehicles, cars and vans.

Related stories

Mahindra Launches All-New Scorpio-N SUV

The total vehicle sales (passenger and commercial vehicles) during the month stood at 54,096 units, it said.

Utility vehicle sales grew 60 per cent to 26,620 units in the previous month as compared with 16,636 vehicles in the same month last year, it said.

The company's commercial vehicle sales stood at 20,431 units in June, M&M said.

Exports for the month stood at 2,777 vehicles.

"Q1 FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands, including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300," Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd, said.

The company sold 26,620 SUVs in June and overall, 54,096 vehicles were sold, registering a growth of 64 per cent, he said. 

Tags

Business Automobile Sector Automobile Industry Automobiles Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automobile Manufacturers Automobile Companies Passenger Vehicle Sales Passenger Vehicles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report