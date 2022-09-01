Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra Posts 87% Jump In Domestic Passenger Vehicles Sales At 29,852 Units In Aug

The company had sold 15,973 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:57 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported an 87 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 29,852 units in August.

The company had sold 15,973 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of cars and vans were at 336 units in the month under review, up from 187 units in the year-ago month.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company said it sold 21,492 vehicles in August 2022, as against 8,814 units in the same month last year.

M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said the demand across the company's portfolio remained strong and new launches such as Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up also helped in driving growth.

"The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines and we are taking appropriate actions to minimize impact," he added.

In the tractors segment, M&M said total sales grew marginally to 21,520 units last month, as compared to 21,360 units in August 2021.

Domestic tractor sales were at 20,138 units as against 19,997 units in the year-ago month, while exports were at 1,382 units last month, as against 1,363 units in August 2021.

Related stories

Mahindra & Mahindra In Talks With The Different States In India For Setting Up EV Production Site

Ola Electric's Car Debut In 2024 Pits It Against Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra And Mahindra, MG Motors

"We are optimistic that tractor purchases on auspicious days in the festive season will lead to revival in demand, as farmers start preparation for harvesting operations. We are preparing for strong tractor demand in the festive season," M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said. 

Tags

Business National Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra & Mahindra Vehicles
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours