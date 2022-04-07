Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Lupin Acquires Portfolio Of Brands From Anglo-French Drugs & Industries

The acquisition will strengthen the company's India formulation business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and neurological products.

Lupin Acquires Portfolio Of Brands From Anglo-French Drugs & Industries
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 2:04 pm

Drugmaker Lupin on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of brands from Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Limited (AFDIL) and its associates.

The acquisition will strengthen the company's India formulation business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and neurological products, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Related stories

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Product

The acquisition of the AFDIL brands takes the company further in shaping its portfolio to emerge as a leading pharmaceutical company in India, it added.

"India is critical in shaping Lupin's growth story going forward. This acquisition strengthens our position in the Indian market, where we have already established ourselves as a leading provider of quality pharmaceuticals and a trusted partner," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta noted.

With this portfolio, the drug maker will have a stronger market presence, providing healthcare professionals and patients with a more meaningful and comprehensive product offering, he added.

"The portfolio sold to Lupin was birthed by Anglo-French, and now, through this divestiture, we are confident that these brands will scale to a significant size and have a large impact on the health and well-being of the Indian population. We are confident in Lupin's ability to enhance the value of our portfolio of brands," AFDIL Chairman & MD Abhay Kanoria stated.

Lupin's board in its meeting held on January 17 this year had approved the acquisition for a lump sum cash consideration of Rs 325 crore. 

Tags

Business National Lupin Lupin Generic Drug Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Indian Pharma Companies Pharma Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmaceutical Company Pharmaceutical Firm
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India