In a big relief for consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday announced a reduction by up to Rs 100 to the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

Oil Marketing Companies have reduced commercial the price of the 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use by Rs 91.50 and will be available here at Rs 1,885 instead of the earlier Rs 1,976.50, effective from today, September 1, 2022.

The commercial LPG cylinder is cheaper by Rs 100 in Kolkata, while in Chennai and Kolkata, it is cheaper by Rs 96 and Rs 92.50 respectively.

This is the fifth straight price reduction in as many months for commercial LPG cylinders; on August 1, it was slashed by Rs 36.

Meanwhile, the cost of a domestic cylinder(14.2 kg) has been unchanged since a hike of Rs 50 on July 6.

