Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Logitech Launches New Mechanical Keyboards, MX Master 3S Mouse: Check Price, Features

The MX Mechanical and the MX Mechanical Mini keyboards are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 17,495 respectively

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 9:49 pm

Logitech on Wednesday added new accessories in its Master Series in India with the launch of the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards. Besides, it also launched the MX Master 3S mouse,an upgrade to the MX Master 3 mouse.

Geared towards digital creators, the MX Mechanical and the MX Mechanical Mini keyboards are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 17,495 respectively. On the other hand, the MX Master 3S mouse is priced at Rs. 10,995.

MX Master 3S Features:

The MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor and multi-surface support, including glass surfaces. The mouse is quieter now compared to its predecessor -- MX Master 3. The MX Master 3S also features the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel that scrolls through 1,000 lines in one second. Just like its predecessor, it also has a side scroll wheel for horizontal navigation. 

The MX Master 3S mouse will be available in two colour variants – Graphite and Pale Gray. 

MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboard features:

The Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini are premium mechanical keyboards from the company which feature Tactile Quiet key switch, making them quieter compared to the usual mechanical keyboards.

The keyboards are designed with dual-coloured keycaps and there are smart backlighting features too which offer six lighting options. Both the keyboards support Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and Logi Bolt wireless technology. 
 

