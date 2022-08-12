Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

LIC Profit Jumps Multifold To Rs 682.89 Crore In Q1

The state-run life insurance behemoth, which went public recently, had a net profit of Rs 2.94 crore in the year-ago period

Life Insurance Corporation.
Life Insurance Corporation.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:58 pm

 Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday reported a multifold jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 682.89 crore.

The state-run life insurance behemoth, which went public recently, had a net profit of Rs 2.94 crore in the year-ago period.

The first-year premium for the reporting quarter came at Rs 7,429 crore as against Rs 5,088 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing after its board meeting.

Related stories

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats

The total income came at Rs 1,68,881 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,54,153 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

When compared with the preceding March quarter, the performance was down across parameters, the filings showed.

The net profit had come at Rs 2,371 crore, first-year premium stood at Rs 14,614 crore and the total income stood at Rs 2,11,451 crore in the March quarter.

LIC shares closed 0.03 per cent down at Rs 682.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday against 0.22 per cent gain on benchmark Sensex. 

Tags

Business Life Insurance Corporation LIC LIC Quarterly Earnings LIC Quarterly Results
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions