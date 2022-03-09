Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Lexus Launches All-New NX 350h SUV In India: Price, Specifications, Other Details Here
Lexus NX350h has three trims.

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 3:47 pm

Japanese auto major Toyota's luxury car arm Lexus on Wednesday launched the all-new version of its NX 350h SUV in India with a price starting at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company, which introduced the model in three trims -- priced at Rs 64.9 lakh, Rs 69.5 lakh and Rs 71.6 lakh, respectively, noted that it is also looking at the feasibility of driving in battery electric vehicles in India.

"Times are changing, people are getting used to live with green and electrified mobility. We surely recognise this fact. Our support towards this endeavour is from a battery electric vehicle point of view. We are studying the possibility of driving in battery electric vehicles but at this point, we would like to stick to the self-charging hybrid electric vehicles," Lexus India President Naveen Soni said in an online launch event.

The all-new NX 350h comes with a hybrid system, which combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a high-output motor. 

"With the new 2022 model, we are confident that it will set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, safety, and much refined environment-friendly self-charging hybrid electric technology," Soni said.

The brand believes the product will strengthen its presence in the luxury car market in India, he added.

"We have received an overwhelming response to the pre-bookings for this car that we announced in January 2022 and are indebted to our guests for their trust in brand Lexus," Soni said.

Besides, changes in the powertrain, the most notable update in the SUV is the introduction of the Lexus Interface, the integrated multimedia and digital support on the 14-inch touchscreen display. 

It offers wireless charging and smartphone connection to the user’s unique profile. This is paired with the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

On sales network, Soni said the brand currently has three experience centres through which it is supporting its customers across the country.

"We are going to another three such centres very soon," he added. 

