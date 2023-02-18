Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Let Us Set A Target To Export Organic Products Worth $1 Billion By 2030: Goyal

Centre is ready to set up National Institute of Design and National Institute of Packaging Campus in Sikkim

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Updated: 18 Feb 2023 2:29 pm

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday suggested the industry set a target of exporting organic products worth $1 Billion by 2030. He said this while addressing an interaction programme with Sikkim Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives at Gangtok.

"He urged to set a target to export USD 1 billion organic product by 2030 from existing USD 1 million organic produce in Sikkim," the ministry said in a statement. He suggested a laboratory for organic testing in the state -- farm-to-lab traceability check.

Goyal said that Sikkim has the potential to become a sustainable and organic state. He also informed that the Centre is ready to set up National Institute of Design and National Institute of Packaging Campus in Sikkim if lands are provided by the state government.

