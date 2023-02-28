Latest Crypto Prices: Crypto Market At 1.07 Trillion, Bitcoin Loses 0.15%, Ethereum Dips 0.40%

The global crypto market fell on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after yesterday’s gains. The market was weighed down by losses made by Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins.

The overall crypto market fell to $1.07 trillion, down 0.50 per cent from yesterday, at 11 am IST on Tuesday, according to coinmarket.com. The total crypto market volume rose 28.66 per cent to $45.33 billion over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was the top trending crypto, but the top gainer for the day was NEM (XEM), up 29.06 per cent to $0.05642. The top loser was Conflux (CFX), down 7.77 per cent to $0.215.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC dipped 0.15 per cent to $23,405. A deep fall in BTC’s price was recorded at 9 pm IST on February 28, 2023 when the price dropped from $23,840 to $23,276 in one hour.

In the last 24 hours, the trading volume was up 24 per cent to 21.9 billion. BTC’s dominance currently stands at 42.3 per cent.

Ethereum: ETH’s price dipped by 0.40 per cent to $1,629.06.

Early on Monday, Ethereum stepped into the green after trading in the red for many days. But, it returned to red by 11.20 pm IST. The price fell from $1,637 to $1,616 in two hours. Since then, ETH hasn’t recovered. ETH’s trading volume was up by 15 per cent to $6.9 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 2.57 per cent to $22.40.

In the 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price surged 0.35 per cent to $0.3778, and its trading volume surged by 81 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.48 per cent to $0.3649. After a 16.08 per cent surge, its 24-hour trading volume reached $235 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 0.67 per cent to $$304.02. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15 per cent to $391 million.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin surged 0.80 per cent to $0.08233, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 44.55 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.05 per cent to $0.00001251.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) dipped 3.16 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.97 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.58 per cent to $17.73, even as its 24-hour trading volume increased by 32 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.68 per cent at $79.20.