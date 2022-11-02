Latest Crypto News: MoneyGram Starts Crypto Buys On App, Tokenz Adds Sustainability Factor To Crypto Platform

MoneyGram International, Inc., an American cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company announced the launch of a new crypto app service on November 1, 2022. The new service will enable consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app.

“This new and innovative feature gives MoneyGram customers in nearly all the US states and the District of Columbia1 the ability to trade and store Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) by using the company’s leading mobile app,” the company said in a press release.

According to MoneyGram, this recent service is bringing actual Bitcoin and Blockchain use cases to life with the launch of its most recent service. Users can use the app for anything from cross-border settlement through Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), to on/off-ramp services for digital wallets provided through partnerships with Coinme, Stellar, and G-Coin, and even to the newly-introduced capability to buy and store cryptocurrencies.

Says Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO of MoneyGram: “Cryptocurrencies are additive to everything we’re doing at MoneyGram. From dollars to euros to yen and so on, MoneyGram enables instant access to over 120 currencies around the globe, and we see crypto and digital currencies as another input and output option.”

Tokenz Limited Launches Sustainable Exchange Platform To Revolutionise Crypto Trade

Tokenz Limited has combined the power of Blockchain with sustainable practices to enable secure crypto trading and create traceable carbon exchanges within the free market to herald a new carbon economy.

The company said in a press release that the platform has been created in collaboration with Ace Capital Ventures – an online crowdfunding incubator for Blockchain start-ups.

“Tokenz’s platform has arrived to empower every type of crypto user, no matter how new or old they are to the crypto world,” says Rimmi Sen, director at Tokenz Limited.

“With the launch of our easy-to-use exchange platform, we are standing strongly behind our vision that crypto is for everyone. No other exchange offers 0.1 per cent Daily Spot Wallet Holding APY for every trader. Crypto platforms can be both easy to use and highly rewarding, and we are here to prove that,” she says.

Adds Manu Prashant, director, Tokenz Limited: “Cryptocurrencies are growing, and we are positive it will lead the market. There is a lack of awareness of digital currency, and this issue can get solved with the support of this platform. Extensive efforts have been made to launch a platform that provides insurance for all accounts. Ours is the only platform in the market that ensures every user’s wallet is secure, compared to other platforms in the market. The platform does not have bugs, and it supports anti-money laundering.”