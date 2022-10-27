Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Latest Crypto News: Blockchain.com Ties With Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Card To US Customers

Here are some major news updates in the crypto space over the last few days.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 3:50 pm

Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has joined hands with payments company Visa to launch a crypto debit card for US customers. It plans to expand the service to Europe next year.

Users could pay in cryptocurrencies for various purchases wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. In a statement, Blockchain.com said that already 50,000 people are on the waitlist for the card.

The company said the customers would receive one per cent cashback in cryptocurrency for every purchase, and there would be no joining or transaction fees.

Vietnam PM Backs Crypto Regulation

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for cryptocurrency regulations in the country at an industry meeting on Monday, Coindesk reported.

Chinh said that although people trade in virtual assets, he was "impatient” that cryptos were not recognised. He also reportedly sought modification in Vietnam’s anti-money laundering statute.

The prime minister has asked the country’s central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam, and the justice minister to make their positions clear on digital currency and blockchain technology.

Losses For Meta’s AR/VR Division Continue

Facebook parent company Meta’s metaverse wing Reality Labs lost US$3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, bringing its total losses through 2022 to US$9.4 billion. It released the financial report on Wednesday.

Reality Labs produces gear and software for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), such as virtual reality headsets Quest and online communities Horizon Worlds.

