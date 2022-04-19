Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

L&T Infotech's Q4 Profit Jumps 17% To Rs 637.5 Crore

The company had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 545.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

L&T Infotech's Q4 Profit Jumps 17% To Rs 637.5 Crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 7:18 pm

IT company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 16.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 637.5 crore in the quarter ended March.

The company had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 545.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Related stories

Infosys Q4 Results: Net profit up 12% at Rs 5,686 crore

TCS Q4 Results: Profit Rises 7% YoY To Rs 9,926 Crore; Revenue Up 16%

The revenue from operations increased by 31.57 per cent to Rs 4,301.6 crore during the reported quarter. The same stood at Rs 3,269.4 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, L&T Infotech recorded an 18.63 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 2,296.8 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 1,936.1 crore. 

The company's annual income from operations grew 26.66 per cent to Rs 15,668.7 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 12,369.8 crore in 2020-21.

Tags

Business National L&T Infotech's Q4 Profit L&T Infotech Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) Larsen And Toubro Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Toubro Finance Holdings Limited Q2 Results
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary