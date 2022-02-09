Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has reported a 76 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.37 crore for the quarter ended December.

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore
Real Estate

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:13 pm

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has reported a 76 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.37 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.47 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 244.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 194.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

On the operational front, the company's sales bookings rose 77 per cent to Rs 561.3 crore during October-December quarter, from Rs 317 crore in the year-ago period. Rahul Talele, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, said: "We have hit significant sales milestones in Q3 FY22, which has been our best-ever quarter in the last seven years both in terms of sales volume and value." The company has now achieved sales value of Rs 1,238.4 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, up 83 per cent from Rs 675.6 crore in the year-ago period. The sales bookings have already crossed the Rs 1,201-crore mark achieved in the full 2020-21 financial year.

"Overall, our business has the momentum to end FY22 on a strong note," he said. Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd also has presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of around 20 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Tags

Business Real Estate Sector
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

JK Paper Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Earnings Announcement

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Bharti Airtel Board Approves Raising up to Rs 7,500 crore via Debt Instruments

Eclat Media Selects Tata Communications To Bring Global Sports To Pan Asian Viewers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row