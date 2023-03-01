Automaker Kia India on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales at 24,600 units in February. The company had sold 18,121 units in the year-ago period.

"With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February," Kia India National Head Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement. Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry's growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand, he added.