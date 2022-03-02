Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Kia India sales rise 8.5% in February

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 4:08 pm

Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased 8.5 per cent year-on-year to 18,121 units in February.

The automaker had dispatched 16,702 units to dealers in February 2021.

The company said it continues to remain one of the top five selling car manufacturers in the country, owing to the consistent performance of its products in the Indian market.

Seltos remained the top contributor to Kia's overall sales with 6,575 units, while Sonet and Carnival contributed 6,154 and 283 units, respectively.

Launched in mid-February, Carens dispatches stood at 5,109 units.

"With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-Sik Sohn said.

However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for the company, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally, he added.

"We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply-chain constraints from Q2 onwards," Sohn stated.

The automaker has recently started the third shift in India and is targetting to produce over 3 lakh units in the calendar year.

