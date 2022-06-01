Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Kia India Sales Rise 69% In May To 18,718 Units

The Sonet became the highest contributor to the company's overall sales with 7,899 units, followed by Seltos (5,953 units), Carens (4,612 units) and Carnival (239 units)

Kia India Electric Model EV6

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 1:59 pm

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased 69 per cent year-on-year to 18,718 units in May.

The company had dispatched 11,050 units to dealers amid second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.

The Sonet became the highest contributor to the company's overall sales with 7,899 units, followed by Seltos (5,953 units), Carens (4,612 units) and Carnival (239 units), Kia India said in a statement.

The company also dispatched 15 EV6 units last month to dealerships as display cars, it added.

With the gradual recovery in the semiconductor shortage, the company said its sales stood at 97,796 units in the first five months of 2022.

With the May 2022 sales performance, the automaker also surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 4.5 lakh units while the Sonet achieved the 1.5 lakh sales mark since its inception, it added.

"We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. We are growing at 19 per cent plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plague the entire auto industry," Kia India VP and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar stated.

As part of its commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions, Kia India said it will be launching its fully electric model -- EV6 on June 2, in the country.

The automaker commenced bookings for EV6 on May 26, 2022 through selective dealerships across India.

