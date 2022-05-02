Monday, May 02, 2022
Kia India Vehicle Sales Surge 18% To 19,019 Units In April

Seltos remained the top contributor to Kia's overall sales with 7,506 units, while Sonet and Carnival contributed 5,404 and 355 units, respectively.

Kia Motors India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 4:33 pm

Kia India on Monday said its sales increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 19,019 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 16,111 units to dealers in April 2021.

Launched in mid-February, Carens dispatches stood at 5,754 units.

"Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company has been receiving an overwhelming demand for its vehicles, and it is optimizing production consistently to keep the waiting period in check, he added.

"At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India's EV space, which has shown great potential," Brar noted.SHW

