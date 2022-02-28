Kia India Ramps Up Production To Full Capacity At Anantapur Plant

Automaker Kia India on Monday said it has ramped up production to full capacity of 3 lakh units annually with the start of the third shift at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Kia India had commenced mass production from the facility in August 2019. It had recently crossed 5 lakh cumulative dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports, the company said in a statement.

"We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

He further said, "India is a strategic market for Kia globally, and all our products have received an overwhelming response here".

The company has exported cars to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019, Kia India said.

The South Korean auto major, a part of the Hyundai group, had committed an investment of $1.1 billion on the plant.