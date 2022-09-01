Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Kia India Posts 33% Rise In Wholesales In Aug

The company's wholesales last month stood at 22,322 units as compared to 16,759 units in August 2021

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:55 pm

Automaker Kia India on Thursday reported a 33 per cent increase in dispatches to dealers in August.

The company's wholesales last month stood at 22,322 units as compared to 16,759 units in August 2021.

Seltos led the company's performance in the month with 8,652 units, followed by Sonet, Carens and Carnival with 7,838, 5,558 and 274 units, respectively, the automaker said in a statement.

"We have been observing upward sales momentum since the beginning of this year, and it is a good sign for the Indian automotive market," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The company's monthly average so far for third quarter this year stands at 7.8 per cent over the second quarter and 10.9 per cent over the first quarter of this year, indicating gradual improvement in supply chain constraints and healthy consumer sentiment, he added.

"With the demand and supply curve staying positive, we are optimistic that an excellent festive season in terms of sales is ahead of us," Brar said.

In a separate statement, the company said it has introduced the range-topping 'X-Line' trim of its compact SUV Sonet.

The trim comes with a 1-litre petrol engine with 7DCT (automatic transmission) configuration and 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6AT (automatic) configuration, tagged at Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh, respectively.

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales Advance 26% To 1,65,173 Units In August

Maruti Suzuki Will Not Walk Away But Fight To Get Back To 50% Market Share: RC Bhargava

Tags

Business National Kia Motors Kia India Kia Carens Kia Seltos
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours