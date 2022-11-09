Keystone Realtors IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, Issue Size, IPO Dates, GMP And Other Details Here

Keystone Realtors' share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will begin on November 14 and end on November 16. The company is planning to raise Rs 635 crore from the IPO which comprises of fresh issue of Rs 635 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 75 crore. The company sells properties under the brand Rustomjee. (Also Read: Should You Invest In Kaynes Technology IPO)

All Need To Know About Keystone Realtors IPO

Keystone Realtors IPO Price Band and Lot Size

Keystone Realtors has fixed price band of Rs 514-541 per share to raise Rs 635 crore from the IPO. Retail investors can bid for minimum one lot of 27 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Keystone Realtors shares in the IPO will cost Rs 14,607 at the upper end of the price band. (Also Read: Global Health IPO Subscribed 9.58 Times On Final Day)

Keystone Realtors IPO Dates

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on November 14 and conclude on November 16. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 11, the company said.

Keystone Realtors IPO Size

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the Mumbai-based company now plans to raise Rs 635 crore. The size of the IPO has been reduced from Rs 850 crore earlier.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) worth Rs 75 crore by promoters. (Also Read: Muthoot Pappachan Group Plans Rs 1,800-Crore IPO For MFI Arm)

As a part of the OFS, promoter Boman Rustom Irani will now sell shares worth up to Rs 37.5 crore and stocks to the tune of Rs 18.75 crore each will be offloaded by Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the repayment/prepayment of borrowings to the tune of Rs 341.6 crore as well as towards funding the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

50 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

About Keystone Realtors

Founded in 1995, Keystone Realtors had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 19 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that includes a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable, mid and mass, aspirational, premium and super premium categories, all under their Rustomjee brand.

The realty firm has developed 20.05 million square feet of high-value and affordable residential buildings, premium gated estates, townships, corporate parks, retail spaces, schools, iconic landmarks and various other real estate projects as of March 2022.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on both the bourses -- BSE and NSE-- on November 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

