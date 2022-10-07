Karnataka Asks Ola, Uber, Rapido To Stop Auto Services In Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has issued notice to major vehicle aggregators in Bengaluru to stop autorickshaw service in the city.

This move is followed by several complaints of overcharging for autorickshaw rides by app-based aggregators such as Uber and Ola.

Transport Department termed it an 'illegal' practice and issued a notice to ANI Technologies, which runs Ola, Uber and Rapido asking them to stop auto services in three days. The department also asked them to file a compliance report.

The notice comes after commuters registered complaints with the transport department stating that Ola, Uber charges Rs 100 even for a distance below 2 kilometre.

Currently, the minimum auto fare for the first 2 km is fixed at Rs 30, after which every kilometre is charged Rs 15.

Ride-hailing companies have to stop their auto services at the earliest and also not to charge passengers in taxis more than the fare prescribed by the government. The department also warned of legal action if they fail to comply with the order, according to an ET Now report citing the department’s notice.

